NCT's Doyoung Drops 1st Teaser For New Single Album "Promise" Ahead Of Military Enlistment
Mark your calendars for NCT’s Doyoung’s new single album!
On December 1 at midnight KST, Doyoung officially announced the date and details for his upcoming solo release.
Doyoung’s new single album, “Promise,” will drop on December 9 at 6 p.m. KST—the day after he enlists in the military as an active-duty soldier.
Check out Doyoung’s first teaser for “Promise” below!
