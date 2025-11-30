NCT's Doyoung Drops 1st Teaser For New Single Album 'Promise' Ahead Of Military Enlistment

NCT's Doyoung Drops 1st Teaser For New Single Album "Promise" Ahead Of Military Enlistment

Nov 30, 2025
Mark your calendars for NCT’s Doyoung’s new single album!

On December 1 at midnight KST, Doyoung officially announced the date and details for his upcoming solo release.

Doyoung’s new single album, “Promise,” will drop on December 9 at 6 p.m. KST—the day after he enlists in the military as an active-duty soldier.

Check out Doyoung’s first teaser for “Promise” below!

