NCT's Doyoung Drops 1st Teaser For New Single Album 'Promise' Ahead Of Military Enlistment

Mark your calendars for NCT’s Doyoung’s new single album!

On December 1 at midnight KST, Doyoung officially announced the date and details for his upcoming solo release.

Doyoung’s new single album, “Promise,” will drop on December 9 at 6 p.m. KST—the day after he enlists in the military as an active-duty soldier.

Check out Doyoung’s first teaser for “Promise” below!

Watch Doyoung in his drama “Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me” with subtitles on Viki below:

