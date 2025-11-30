Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 30 to November 30.

Trot singers swept the top two spots on this month’s list: Kim Yong Bin topped the list with a brand reputation index of 2,502,915, while Park Ji Hyeon took second with a score of 2,388,095.

2PM’s Lee Junho came in at a close third for November with a brand reputation index of 2,315,958.

Park Jeong Min jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,291,344, marking a 28.03 percent in his score since October.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,265,524.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

