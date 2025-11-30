Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 30, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 30 to November 30.

Trot singers swept the top two spots on this month’s list: Kim Yong Bin topped the list with a brand reputation index of 2,502,915, while Park Ji Hyeon took second with a score of 2,388,095.

2PM’s Lee Junho came in at a close third for November with a brand reputation index of 2,315,958.

Park Jeong Min jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,291,344, marking a 28.03 percent in his score since October.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,265,524.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Yong Bin
  2. Park Ji Hyeon
  3. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  4. Park Jeong Min
  5. Byeon Woo Seok
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. Stray Kids
  8. Kim Yeon Koung
  9. Faker
  10. DAY6
  11. Lee Je Hoon
  12. Choi Woo Shik
  13. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  14. BIBI
  15. Go Youn Jung
  16. Kang Ha Neul
  17. Park Seo Jin
  18. Kim Do Yeong
  19. Rowoon
  20. BABYMONSTER
  21. Lee Jun Young
  22. ENHYPEN
  23. Ahn Sung Hoon
  24. Lee Jun Hyuk
  25. Lee Soo Ji
  26. Seo Kang Jun
  27. QWER
  28. Kim Min Ha
  29. Jo Yuri
  30. TWS

Watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” with subtitles on Viki below:

And watch Park Jeong Min in “Harbin” below!

