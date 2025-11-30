'Taxi Driver 3' And Lee Je Hoon Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

In its first week on air, “Taxi Driver 3” took No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Taxi Driver 3” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but star Lee Je Hoon also claimed the top spot on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, which he entered at No. 1.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” held steady at No. 2 on the drama list, with star 2PM’s Lee Junho rising to No. 3 on the actor list.

TVING’s “Dear X” maintained its position at No. 3 on the drama list, while leading lady Kim You Jung took No. 2 on this week’s actor list.

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” climbed to No. 4 on the drama list, and star Ryu Seung Ryong held onto his spot at No. 6 on the actor list.

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” jumped to No. 5 on this week’s drama list, while leads Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong entered the actor list at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

MBC’s “Moon River” remained No. 6 on the drama list, with stars Kim Se Jeong and Kang Tae Oh ranking No. 7 and No. 9 on the actor list respectively.

Disney+’s “The Manipulated” took No. 7 on the drama list, and star Ji Chang Wook came in at No. 8 on the actor list.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Heroes Next Door” debuted at No. 8 on the drama list this week.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Taxi Driver 3” tvN “Typhoon Family” TVING “Dear X” JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” SBS “Dynamite Kiss” MBC “Moon River” Disney+ “The Manipulated” ENA “Heroes Next Door” tvN “Nice to Not Meet You” Netflix “As You Stood By”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”) Kim You Jung (“Dear X”) Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Ahn Eun Jin (“Dynamite Kiss”) Jang Ki Yong (“Dynamite Kiss”) Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”) Kim Se Jeong (“Moon River”) Ji Chang Wook (“The Manipulated”) Kang Tae Oh (“Moon River”) Lee Jae Wook (“Last Summer”)

Watch full episodes of “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Dear X” here:

Watch Now

“Moon River” here:

Watch Now

And “Last Summer” below!

Watch Now