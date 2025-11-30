'Typhoon Family' And 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim' Both End On Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both tvN’s “Typhoon Family” and JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” ended on the highest ratings of their respective runs!

On November 30, viewership ratings for “Typhoon Family” broke into the double digits for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the hit drama took first place in its time slot across all channels—including public broadcast networks—with an average nationwide rating of 10.3 percent, marking a personal record for the show.

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” similarly hit a new all-time high in viewership with its final episode, which jumped to an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” also soared to its highest ratings yet last night, when it set a new personal record with a nationwide average of 17.4 percent. Once again, the drama was the most-watched program of any kind to air this entire weekend.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s Last Summer” rose to an average nationwide rating of 1.7 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Watch full episodes of “Our Golden Days” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Last Summer” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)