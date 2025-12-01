Choo Young Woo And Kim So Hyun Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun will be starring in a new drama together!

On December 1, ENA’s upcoming drama “Romance Expert” (literal title) announced the casting of Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun.

A new project by director Ahn Pan Seok who helmed the popular romance dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon,” “Romance Expert” is a new drama that depicts the romance between a man who once was a swimmer but lost his left leg to illness and a woman who, after losing her way as a medical resident, finds a new path as a graduate student.

Choo Young Woo takes on the role of Park Min Jae, who lost his right leg and gave up his dream of becoming a swimmer. A PhD candidate in robotics who found a new life in the wake of that broken dream, Park Min Jae is someone who conducts his research a bit slowly but with steady diligence. He is clumsy at expressing his feelings—until the highly driven Yoo Jin appears before him and sparks a change.

Choo Young Woo remarked, “I’m so happy to be part of a project by Director Ahn Pan Seok, whom I greatly respect. I’m preparing hard to approach this work a little more academically,” adding, “With a great script, great actors, and a great crew, I’ll head to meet Min Jae with a happy heart. Please show lots of interest.”

Kim So Hyun transforms into Im Yoo Jin, who is about to graduate with a bachelor’s in clothing and textiles but is adrift over her career path. After she brings an unjust incident within the department to light and gets branded a ‘troublemaker,’ the door to graduate studies in clothing and textiles slams shut. Meeting Min Jae opens her eyes to the new world of robotics. Unstoppable in both her robotics research and her straight-ahead charge toward Min Jae, viewers are curious to find out whether she will be able to melt the heart of Park Min Jae, who seems incapable of love.

The actress commented, “It is truly an honor just to be working with Director Ahn Pan Seok, and I am very excited. On top of that, Yoo Jin’s bold charm in ‘Romance Expert’ really pulled me in,” adding, “I’ll do my utmost to show viewers my best self and best performance through this project.”

“Romance Expert” is set to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned!

