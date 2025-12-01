Watch: 'Reply 1988' 10th Anniversary Special Previews Heartwarming Reunion With Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, And More

The cast and crew of “Reply 1988” have gathered together for a heartwarming reunion!

On December 1, tvN and channel fullmoon revealed a new teaser for the upcoming 10th anniversary special for “Reply 1988.” Cast members Sung Dong Il, Lee Il Hwa, Ra Mi Ran, Kim Sung Kyun, Choi Moo Sung, Kim Sun Young, Yoo Jae Myung, Ryu Hye Young, Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Bo Gum, Ahn Jae Hong, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Sung Won, and Lee Min Ji will be going on a trip for two days and one night in celebration of the meaningful event.

The newly released teaser poster pictures Hyeri, who is the epitome of her lovable character character Deok Seon, in the middle, surrounded by cast who played Deok Seon’s friends and family such as Park Bo Gum, who played Choi Taek, and Sung Dong Il, who played Deok Seon’s father. The cast appears to have stepped straight out of the drama, bringing nostalgia as the banner behind them reads, “We hear. We reply. Longing replies.”

Furthermore, the brief teaser video shows the Ssangmundong family getting together for the group photo. Ra Mi Ran jokes, “It’s so hard to get everyone together,” bringing laughter to the set. Although 10 years have passed, the atmosphere remains just as bright and warm, raising anticipation for their reunion.

The three-episode long 10th anniversary special for “Reply 1988” will premiere on December 19 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

