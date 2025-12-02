Oh Hyun Kyung Transforms Into A Cunning And Ruthlessly Ambitious Woman In New Drama 'First Man'

MBC’s upcoming weekday drama “First Man” has shared new stills of Oh Hyun Kyung!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Oh Hyun Kyung plays the role of Chae Hwa Young, the embodiment of ambition and malice in the story. A former top star beloved by the public, Chae Hwa Young hides ruthless determination beneath her graceful exterior. Burning with the ambition to take control of Dream Group, she is a woman who would dive into hell itself to achieve her goals.

The newly released stills capture Chae Hwa Young at a glamorous awards ceremony, posing confidently on the red carpet in an elegant black dress. Smiling under the dazzling spotlight, she exudes charisma and poise.

However, the moment takes an unusual turn in the next set of stills. In the middle of being photographed at the awards ceremony, Chae Hwa Young covers her mouth in shock while still surrounded by reporters. Amid the barrage of camera flashes, the once-confident Chae Hwa Young appears shaken, unable to compose herself—as if an unexpected situation has unfolded.

Viewers can’t help but wonder whether this has to do with a secret Chae Hwa Young desperately wants to hide, or if it is a calculated act to further her ambition. The photos also pique curiosity as to what kind of catastrophe her immense greed might bring.

“First Man” is set to premiere on December 15.

