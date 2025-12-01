Hahm Eun Jung And Director Kim Byung Woo Tie The Knot

Actress Hahm Eun Jung is now married!

Previously, Hahm Eun Jung announced her marriage to “Omniscient Reader” director Kim Byung Woo. On November 30, Hahm Eun Jung and director Kim Byung Woo held their wedding ceremony, which saw many celebrities including fellow T-ara members Jiyeon, Hyomin, Qri, and former member Boram in attendance.

Check out photos from the wedding taken by Hahm Eun Jung’s friends below!

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Watch Hahm Eun Jung in “Lovely Horribly” below:

Watch Now

