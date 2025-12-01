Kwon Sang Woo Tries To Win Back First Love Moon Chae Won In New Comedy Film

The upcoming comedy film “Heartman” (literal title) has confirmed its release date—and revealed two charming new posters ahead of its premiere!

“Heartman” follows Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love once more. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—only to be confronted with a secret he can never reveal, turning his life into unexpected chaos.

In the newly released poster, Seung Min wears a bittersweet expression: smiling lips paired with teary eyes. Reflected in the lowered lenses of his heart-shaped sunglasses is Bo Na (Moon Chae Won), beautifully capturing the blend of longing and excitement she sparks in him.

Moon Chae Won’s poster, on the other hand, radiates warmth and nostalgia, embodying the glow of an unforgettable first love. A soft heart-shaped frame overlays the image like a view through Seung Min’s eyes, symbolically highlighting her presence in his world.

Both posters feature the line “Why is love coming back now?” teasing the unexpected reunion at the center of the story.

“Heartman” will be released in theaters across South Korea on January 14.

