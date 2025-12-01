Yoon Sun Woo Is A Gentle And Kind-Hearted Lawyer Who Falls Deeply For Hahm Eun Jung In “First Man”

MBC’s new daily drama “First Man” has released its first character stills of Yoon Sun Woo!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Yoon Sun Woo plays Kang Baek Ho, a cheerful and kind-hearted lawyer. Tall, handsome, and guided by a strong sense of justice, he’s well-liked by everyone—yet despite his popularity, he has never experienced true love. He is a warm humanist who can’t walk past neighbors in need and even looks after a friend constantly being duped while doing pro bono work. But when he meets Oh Jang Mi (Hahm Eun Jung), he falls into his first all-consuming love—one powerful enough to make him risk everything.

The newly released still captures Baek Ho in a neat, boyfriend-chic look—a soft gray knit layered over a crisp shirt—emphasizing his gentle nature. His attentive gaze while listening to others shows his polite and steady charm. His professionalism as a lawyer and the warmth in his eyes heighten curiosity for how his pure, devoted love for Jang Mi will unfold.

In another still, Baek Ho appears shaken, eyes unsteady with shock—hinting at deeper emotional layers. This moment suggests the inner conflict of a man willing to give everything for love, yet torn by complicated feelings toward his older brother Kang Jun Ho (Park Gun Il).

The production team commented, “Please look forward to Yoon Sun Woo’s diverse charms and expanded acting spectrum as we see how Baek Ho’s pure and passionate love for Oh Jang Mi unfolds, and what choices he makes in his relationship with his brother Kang Jun Ho.”

“First Man” will premiere on December 15.

