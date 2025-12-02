Park Hae Jin In Talks To Join Jang Nara In “Good Partner 2”

Park Hae Jin may star as a new lead in the upcoming second season of “Good Partner” alongside Jang Nara!

On December 2, a media outlet reported that Park Hae Jin was offered a lead role in “Good Partner 2.”

In response to the report, Park Hae Jin’s agency Artist Company shared, “Park Hae Jin received an offer to star in ‘Good Partner 2’ and is currently reviewing his offer.”

Written by an actual divorce attorney, “Good Partner” depicts the struggles of two very different divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie lawyer who is still new to divorce. The drama received a positive response, achieving a peak average nationwide viewership rating of 17.7 percent, and Jang Nara won the Grand Prize at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards.

Previously, it was reported that Nam Ji Hyun will not be returning for the new season due to a scheduling conflict. Kim Hye Yoon is currently in talks to join the cast for Season 2 alongside P.O who is in talks to return. It has been confirmed that Kim Jun Han will not be returning.

Park Hae Jin made his debut in 2006 with the KBS2 drama “Famous Princesses.” He has earned widespread acclaim through numerous projects including “My Love From the Star,” “Doctor Stranger,” “Cheese in the Trap,” “Kkondae Intern,” and “The Killing Vote.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

