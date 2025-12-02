Jang Sung Kyu, Nam Ji Hyun, And Moon Sang Min Confirmed To Host 2025 KBS Drama Awards

Entertainer Jang Sung Kyu and actors Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min will team up as MCs for this year’s KBS Drama Awards!

On December 2, KBS officially announced that Jang Sung Kyu, Nam Ji Hyun, and Moon Sang Min are confirmed as MCs for the 2025 KBS Drama Awards.

Hosted by KBS, the 2025 KBS Drama Awards will be a chance to celebrate the year’s many projects and to meet the actors who shared them with viewers.

Taking on the MC role for the third consecutive year, Jang Sung Kyu is expected to amplify the festive atmosphere with his trademark poise and rock-solid hosting skills.

Joining him is Nam Ji Hyun, an actor with a steadily built filmography. Known for her crisp diction and versatile charm, Nam Ji Hyun will co-host the 2025 KBS Drama Awards and is set to greet viewers again in the upcoming KBS Saturday–Sunday miniseries “To My Beloved Thief,” premiering January 3.

Moon Sang Min will also return as an MC this year, following last year’s stint. Currently serving as the MC of KBS’s “Music Bank,” he continues to win viewers’ hearts with his handsome visuals and steady hand as a host. Anticipation is high for the unpredictable chemistry he will show with his co-host Nam Ji Hyun, with whom he is set to team up in “To My Beloved Thief.”

The 2025 KBS Drama Awards will air on December 31.

