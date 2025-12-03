3 Most Gripping Moments From Episodes 9-10 Of 'Dear X' 

Heading to the last couple of episodes, the expectation is going through the roof as Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung) walks into a path that could take her directly to her worst nightmare. This complex woman, who captivates everyone with her beauty and character, has gone through so much since the beginning of this story: pain, loss, and mental trauma. However, the worst seems to be yet to come, not only for her but for everyone around her. Here are some of the most gripping moments that happened in last week’s episodes of “Dear X.”

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead!

1. Baek Ah Jin going face to face against Seo Mi Ri

This story has reached a breaking point, and it looks like there’s no turning back now. After the heartwrenching death of Heo In Gang (Hwang In Youp), both Baek Ah Jin and Seo Mi Ri (Kim Ji Young) start an open war that could end very badly, especially for Ah Jin. Although she has constantly shown her skills of persuasion and a sharp mind, this time around, Seo Mi Ri overpowers her with her influence and position. Who would have thought that the choice that once freed Ah Jin from jail after her father’s murder would turn out to be just another type of prison, one that she could hardly escape, even with Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon) and Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae) by her side.

But Ah Jin isn’t someone who breaks or backs down that easily. Even in the moments when she is at the verge of losing her own life, she never loses her instinct to survive. That doesn’t mean that she is completely unaffected. That’s one of the many peculiarities with this character. We are constantly shown her calculative and detached personality, but deep down, she still has a fragility that appears in her loneliest moments.

When it looks like Ah Jin’s career is about to end at the hands of the same person who pushed her to become an actress, Seo Mi Ri is arrested under charges of embezzlement. After rejoicing in the downfall of the agency that abandoned her, Ah Jin signs a new contract with a bigger company, starting a new chapter in her life. However, despite seemingly getting the perfect revenge, this apparent blessing could become an even bigger curse later on.

2. Yoon Jun Seo discovering the truth about his life

While Ah Jin seems to be on a stairway directly to the top, Yoon Jun Seo is going to the very bottom. At some point, the writers decided that Jun Seo had had it way too easy, so they had to put him through the same amount of pain Ah Jin has gone through. So he agrees to donate a kidney to save the life of his awful mother, only to lose his beloved grandfather shortly after. As he grieves for the only person who genuinely loved him, Jun Seo also has to discover in the worst way possible that they weren’t even related, since his mother lied about his biological father.

To make things worse, once he looks for Ah Jin, he finds nothing but rejection and contempt from her. The small kid who once tried to atone for the sins of others now discovers that he was the reason why his mother tormented Ah Jin in the first place. This leaves him with nothing to hold onto. Their relationship, though harmful and toxic, was one of the few things that gave him solace and purpose after living through so many traumatic experiences. But it is only when he finds himself without a name, family, or a direction to take that you can see how deeply broken and empty he is left.

3. Baek Ah Jin entangling herself with Moon Do Hyuk

This show has had some iconic villains, but nothing ever prepared us for Moon Do Hyuk (Hong Jong Hyun), the man behind Seo Mi Ri’s ruin, Ah Jin’s new agency’s president, and her future husband. His clean image and attractive looks might be deceiving at first, but at a second glance, you notice that there’s much more behind his so-called benevolence. He isn’t afraid to show his interest in Ah Jin and is willing to put the world at her feet. But their sudden marriage, which looks like a complete fairytale on the surface, is soon painted with subtle yet eerie undertones that increase the more we watch.

Moon Do Hyuk’s obsession with Ah Jin grows to the point where she ends up reduced to a caged little bird in his mansion, constantly watched over. In order to regain some control over her new situation, she asks Jae Oh to dig for information about her husband, unaware that he will retaliate in the worst way. Setting Sim Sung Hee (Kim Yi Kyeong) up to assault Ah Jin, they enter a nerve-wracking fray that ends with Sung Hee badly injured and Ah Jin finally breaking down. All while Do Hyuk watches on the side, leaving you speechless and afraid for what’s to come for Ah Jin.

In any case, things are heating up. The clock is ticking, and whether it ends in an explosive way or on a tragic note, this already unhinged story most certainly will give us a mind-blowing finale!

