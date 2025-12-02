'Heroes Next Door' Scores New Personal Best For 5th Consecutive Episode + 'No Next Life' Also Sees Its Highest Ratings Yet

The battle for ratings continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the December 1 broadcast of “Nice to Not Meet You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.7 percent, seeing a 0.6 percent bump from the previous episode’s score of 4.1 percent and ranking No. 1 amongst the Monday-Tuesday dramas.

ENA’s “Heroes Next Door” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.4 percent, which is a 0.6 percent increase from the previous episode’s rating and its highest rating yet. Since its premiere, the drama has been scoring a new personal best in terms of nationwide viewership for every new episode.

TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.7 percent, also seeing a new personal best and a 0.5 percent rise from the previous episode.

