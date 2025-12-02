Lim Ji Yeon Is Captivated Watching Lee Jung Jae’s Intense Action Scenes Unfold In “Nice To Not Meet You”

Lim Ji Yeon is going to visit Lee Jung Jae’s drama set in “Nice to Not Meet You”!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Hyeon Jun learned that his anonymous online friend “Have Soul” was actually Wi Jeong Sin, throwing him into confusion. Hoping to quietly cut ties, he sent Park Byung Gi (Jeon Sung Woo) in his place to end the relationship between “Romance Master” and “Have Soul,” but Jeong Sin expressed her sincere wish to stay friends.

The newly released stills capture Wi Jeong Sin visiting the set of “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5” for a feature story. Hyeon Jun is thrilled at first, but his excitement quickly turns into panic at the thought of Jeong Sin discovering that Park Byung Gi once acted as his stand-in during their supposed meeting. Soon, Hyeon Jun, CEO Hwang (Choi Gwi Hwa), and Park Byung Gi gather for an emergency strategy session.

The stills also spotlight Hyeon Jun fully immersed in his role as Kang Pil Gu. Gone is the childish bickering he shows around Jeong Sin—here, he is a focused professional executing intense action scenes with absolute commitment. Jeong Sin, seeing the Kang Pil Gu filming process up close for the first time, is completely absorbed.

With tensions rising and secrets on the verge of being exposed, viewers are left wondering what this encounter will mean for their relationship.

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on December 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon in “Revolver” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)