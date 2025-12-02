Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong To Reunite In New Weekend Drama

Jin Se Yeon and Park Ki Woong are reuniting in the upcoming KBS2’s weekend series “I Will Prescribe You Love” (literal translation).

“I Will Prescribe You Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The drama is directed by Han Jun Seo, known for “The Real Has Come!” and “Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life,” and written by Park Ji Sook, the writer behind “The Tale of Lady Ok” and “My Spring Days.”

Notably, “I Will Prescribe You Love” marks Jin Se Yeon and Park Ki Woong’s reunion 14 years after starring together in the 2012 KBS2 drama “Bridal Mask.”

Jin Se Yeon plays Gong Joo Ah, a former medical student who is now a fashion designer at Taehan Group. Despite earning her medical license under her mother’s pressure, she ultimately rejects that path and pursues her dream in fashion. After enduring all kinds of entry-level tasks and gaining field experience, she joins Taehan Group through a special recruitment and quickly rises to team leader—only to face an unexpected incident that nearly gets her fired. She then receives a new assignment under the company’s newly appointed Executive Director, Yang Hyun Bin.

Park Ki Woong stars as Yang Hyun Bin, the Executive Director of Taehan Group’s fashion division. A sharp and intuitive figure with both fashion insight and business acumen, he has never forgotten his first love: a bold and spirited young girl who protected him during childhood—Gong Joo Ah. After returning to Korea, he unexpectedly runs into her again. When he later discovers they now work at the same company, he believes it’s fate and begins to close the distance between them.

The production team shared, “Amid two families who have become sworn enemies, viewers can look forward to a modern-day ‘Romeo and Juliet’ story as two people—connected by faint memories of childhood first love—reunite as boss and team member. We hope you’ll anticipate both the laughter and the emotion their journey will bring.”

“I Will Prescribe You Love” is scheduled to premiere in January 2026 as the follow-up to “Our Golden Days.”

