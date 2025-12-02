Park Gun Il Is A Cold Top Chef Who Clashes With His Own Brother Over Hahm Eun Jung In “First Man”

MBC’s new daily drama “First Man” has released its first character stills of Park Gun Il!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Park Gun Il plays Kang Jun Ho, a Michelin three-star head chef of a restaurant. The older brother of Kang Baek Ho (Yoon Sun Woo), Kang Jun Ho is a meticulous and calculating perfectionist. He maintains a flawlessly polished appearance and has an impenetrable personality that never lets anyone in. He avoids getting involved in other people’s affairs and lives strictly within his own world. However, after meeting Oh Jang Mi (Hahm Eun Jung), cracks begin to form in his frozen heart, and for the first time in his life, he falls completely and wholeheartedly in love.

The newly released stills perfectly capture Kang Jun Ho’s cold and refined charm. Even in a simple seated pose, he exudes an untouchable charisma. His cool expression and sharp, piercing gaze reveal a lonely inner world that makes it impossible to look away.

Another still shows him taking a phone call with a composed, relaxed posture. His neatly styled hair, leather jacket, and crisp shirt complete a flawless look that reflects his fastidious personality. His expressionless face and subtly tense energy convey his relentless drive for success, powered by careful calculation.

In contrast to his warm and cheerful lawyer brother Kang Baek Ho, Kang Jun Ho’s cold, calculating nature is expected to heighten the drama’s tension—especially as the two brothers become entangled with Oh Jang Mi. Their opposing personalities will intensify the conflict, and anticipation continues to build over how this emotionally guarded man will express his deepening feelings for Oh Jang Mi.

“First Man” will premiere on December 15.

