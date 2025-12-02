Watch: RIIZE Shows Off 'Fame' Choreo In Impressive Dance Practice Video

RIIZE has given fans a closer look at the choreography for their latest title track!

On December 2, RIIZE released the official dance practice video for “Fame,” the title track of their new single album of the same name.

The new video offers a full view of the members’ powerful moves throughout the song, along with their impressive synchronization and the various formations they create as part of the choreography.

Check out RIIZE’s new dance practice video for “Fame” below!

