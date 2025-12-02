'KPop Demon Hunters' Wins Best Animated Film At 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards

“KPop Demon Hunters” has kicked off this year’s award season with a major win!

On December 2 local time, the New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of its annual awards, which are often viewed as harbingers of the Academy Awards.

“KPop Demon Hunters,” which became Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time earlier this year, won Best Animated Film at this year’s New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

The winners of this year’s awards will be celebrated in New York in January.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!