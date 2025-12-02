Rosé And Bruno Mars' "APT." Tops 4 Of Apple Music's Year-End Charts For 2025
BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Grammy-nominated hit “APT.” is officially Apple Music’s top song of 2025!
On December 2 local time, Apple Music published its global year-end charts for 2025 as part of its “Replay ’25” experience, which wraps up 2025 by giving users a personalized recap of their listening habits over the course of the year.
“APT.” topped several of Apple Music’s year-end charts for 2025: not only was it the most-streamed song globally on the platform, but it was also the most-identified song on Shazam, the most-spun track on global radio, and the song with the most-read lyrics of the year.
Meanwhile, fictional girl group HUNTR/X’s hit song “Golden” from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” was the track with the fourth most-read lyrics in 2025.
Check out the top five for each of Apple Music’s year-end charts below!
Top Songs of 2025: Global
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Top 100: Shazam
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Lola Young – “Messy”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, & Shenseea – “Shake It To the Max (FLY) [Remix]”
Top 100: Global Radio
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
- Lola Young – “Messy”
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Top 100: Lyrics
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
- HUNTR/X – “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Congratulations to Rosé and Bruno Mars!