Rosé And Bruno Mars' 'APT.' Tops 4 Of Apple Music's Year-End Charts For 2025

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Grammy-nominated hit “APT.” is officially Apple Music’s top song of 2025!

On December 2 local time, Apple Music published its global year-end charts for 2025 as part of its “Replay ’25” experience, which wraps up 2025 by giving users a personalized recap of their listening habits over the course of the year.

“APT.” topped several of Apple Music’s year-end charts for 2025: not only was it the most-streamed song globally on the platform, but it was also the most-identified song on Shazam, the most-spun track on global radio, and the song with the most-read lyrics of the year.

Meanwhile, fictional girl group HUNTR/X’s hit song “Golden” from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” was the track with the fourth most-read lyrics in 2025.

Check out the top five for each of Apple Music’s year-end charts below!

Top Songs of 2025: Global

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.” Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Top 100: Shazam

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.” Lola Young – “Messy” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” Alex Warren – “Ordinary” MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, & Shenseea – “Shake It To the Max (FLY) [Remix]”

Top 100: Global Radio

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” Lola Young – “Messy” Alex Warren – “Ordinary” Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Top 100: Lyrics

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.” Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” HUNTR/X – “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Congratulations to Rosé and Bruno Mars!