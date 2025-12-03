Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Confirmed To Star In 'Flex X Cop' Season 2

Ahn Bo Hyun and Jung Eun Chae will be teaming up for “Flex x Cop” Season 2!

On December 3, SBS confirmed that “Flex x Cop” will be returning with Season 2 in 2026, with Ahn Bo Hyun and Jung Eun Chae as the leads. Director Kim Jae Hong and writer Kim Ba Da from Season 1 will once again team up for the new season.

The first season of “Flex x Cop” starred Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun. The drama follows Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun), an immature third-generation chaebol who becomes a detective, and Lee Kang Hyun (Park Ji Hyun), a workaholic veteran detective and the first female team leader in the Homicide Department.

While the series was soon confirmed to return for a second season, it was later announced that Park Ji Hyun would not be joining Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts.

In Season 2, Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his role of Jin Yi Soo. After completing official training at the police academy, Jin Yi Soo will return to the Violent Crimes Unit 1. However, a chaotic collaboration story will unfold as Joo Hye Ra, who is known as the “devil instructor” for rigorously training Jin Yi Soo during his police academy days, joins as the new team leader.

Jung Eun Chae, who charmed in numerous projects including “Pachinko,” “Anna,” “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born,” and more, will be joining as Jin Yi Soo’s new partner Joo Hye Ra, a former ace of the National Police Agency’s Counter-Terrrorism Unit who volunteers to become the new leader of the Violent Crimes Unit 1 and Jin Yi Soo’s direct supervisor. As the “devil instructor” who will become Jin Yi Soo’s new partner, viewers are already anticipating their teamwork and chemistry.

The production team of “Flex x Cop” shared, “We are preparing thoroughly to deliver an even more exciting and thrilling Season 2 to repay the love Season 1 received. Please look forward to the exhilarating investigations of Jin Yi Soo and the returning Violent Crimes Unit 1.”

Are you looking forward to Season 2? Stay tuned for updates!

