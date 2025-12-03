'Nice To Not Meet You' Remains No. 1 In Ratings + 'No Next Life' Scores New Personal Best For 3rd Consecutive Episode

The ratings race for Monday-Tuesday dramas is fiercer than ever!

According to Nielsen Korea, the December 2 broadcast of tvN’s “Nice To Not Meet You” maintained its previous score, recording an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.7 percent.

Episode 6 of ENA’s “Heroes Next Door” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent, seeing a 0.2 percent dip from its previous episode’s rating of 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 8 of TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” achieved an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent, seeing a 0.4 percent increase from its previous episode’s best score of 2.7 percent. This also marks the drama’s highest ratings yet, continuing its upward trend for the third consecutive episode.

