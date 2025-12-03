Watch: Kwon Sang Woo Scrambles To Hide A Huge Secret From Moon Chae Won In Teaser For New Comedy Film

The upcoming comedy film “Heartman” (literal title) has released a hilarious teaser!

“Heartman” follows Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—only to be confronted with a secret he can never reveal, turning his life into unexpected chaos.

The teaser trailer opens with scenes of Seung Min and Bo Na (Moon Chae Won) during their college days. When Seung Min unexpectedly runs into Bo Na, he is struck by how pretty she still is and tries to make a move. However, an unfortunate incident during a rock band performance prevents him from confessing his feelings, and before he gets the chance to tell her how he feels, their youth comes to an end.

The teaser then shows Seung Min running a music shop years later, having given up on his dream of becoming a musician. By chance, he reunites with Bo Na, and his heart starts racing all over again. But soon, the teaser shifts to Seung Min scrambling to hide a secret that he absolutely cannot let her discover.

Watch the new teaser trailer below!

“Heartman” will be released in theaters across South Korea on January 14.

In the meantime, watch Kwon Sang Woo in “Delayed Justice” below:

Watch Now

Or watch Moon Chae Won in “Flower of Evil” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)