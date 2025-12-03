AHOF's Shuaibo To Sit Out 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) And ACON

AHOF’s Shuaibo will not be joining the rest of his group at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) and ACON this weekend.

On December 3, AHOF’s agency F&F Entertainment announced that “due to his personal schedule,” Shuaibo would no longer be attending the 2025 Asia Artist Awards on December 6 or ACON 2025 on December 7.

The agency’s full statement is as follows: