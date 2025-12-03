AHOF's Shuaibo To Sit Out 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) And ACON
AHOF’s Shuaibo will not be joining the rest of his group at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) and ACON this weekend.
On December 3, AHOF’s agency F&F Entertainment announced that “due to his personal schedule,” Shuaibo would no longer be attending the 2025 Asia Artist Awards on December 6 or ACON 2025 on December 7.
The agency’s full statement is as follows:
Hello, this is F&F Entertainment.
We are informing you that due to his personal schedule, AHOF member Jang Shuaibo will not be attending the 2025 Asia Artist Awards that will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025 or the ACON 2025 performance that will take place on Sunday, December 7.
This schedule adjustment was made due to unavoidable circumstances, and to the fans who had been looking forward to these performances, we ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we have given you cause for concern. [AHOF’s] future schedule will proceed as planned, without any disruptions.
Once again, we ask for the fans’ generous understanding.
Thank you.