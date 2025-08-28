Update: 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) Announces Next Lineup Of Artists

Updated September 1 KST:

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has revealed its latest lineup of singers!

On September 1, the Asia Artist Awards revealed that JJ Lin, Yena, CORTIS, KickFlip, and QWER will be joining this year’s lineup!

Updated August 31 KST:

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has revealed its fourth lineup of singers!

On August 31, the Asia Artist Awards announced its next lineup consisting of NEXZ, xikers, AHOF, ASH ISLAND & CHANMINA, and KISS OF LIFE.

Updated August 30 KST:

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has revealed its third lineup of performing artists!

In addition to the previously announced performers (who can be found below), ATEEZ, MEOVV, TWS, and CRAVITY will all be attending this year’s awards as well.

Updated August 29 KST:

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has unveiled its second lineup of performers!

On August 29, the Asia Artist Awards revealed that MONSTA X, ALLDAY PROJECT, WOODZ, and KiiiKiii will be joining this year’s lineup.

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards will be held on December 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Original Article:

The first performer lineup has been revealed for this year’s Asia Artist Awards!

Hosted by Lee Junho and Jang Won Young, the 10th Anniversary Asia Artist Awards 2025 (hereafter 2025 AAA) will be held on December 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium.

In addition to the actor lineup, it was revealed on August 28 that RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, and IVE will be attending the upcoming ceremony.

