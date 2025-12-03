BLACKPINK's Jennie And TWICE's Chaeyoung Make Rolling Stone's 'The 100 Best Albums Of 2025' List

Rolling Stone’s year-end list of “The 100 Best Albums of 2025” is out!

On December 3 local time, the American magazine published its annual list of its picks for the best albums of the year, which spans a wide variety of genres.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie first full-length solo album “Ruby” made the list at No. 29, with Maura Johnston writing, “The latest in this year’s series of solo projects from Blackpink’s four members, the quick-moving ‘Ruby’ leans heavily into the ideas that dominated R&B-leaning pop in the 2000s and ’10s, sometimes updating them in intriguing fashion. If there’s any artist whose specter hangs over the album, it’s Rihanna. Not only does Jennie have an impressive ability to command the center of candy-coated pop-R&B, there are some moments that feel like if not direct at least second-generation descendants of the hazy introspection shown by the Barbadian mogul on her 2016 classic, ‘Anti.’”

Meanwhile, TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” ranked No. 86 on this year’s list. Jae-Ha Kim wrote, “Chaeyoung has attained stardom as a member of the K-pop group TWICE. On her solo debut, lyrics about the loss of old friends, forgiveness, and embracing your own quirky self pour out of the singer-rapper, as she mixes neo-soul, trip-hop, and funk in her dreamy pop songs. ‘BF’ reflects on how fame feeds into loneliness. But there’s optimism, too: On the disco-inspired ‘SHOOT (Firecracker),’ she sings, ‘Don’t say goodbye, there’s a new beginning.’ Yes, Chaeyoung is living her lil fantasy, but she makes it clear she’s a work in progress with room to grow.”

Congratulations to both Jennie and Chaeyoung!

