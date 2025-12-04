'Dynamite Kiss' Ranks No. 1 In Viewership Among Weekday Miniseries

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” continues to garner steady ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the December 3 broadcast of Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s “Dynamite Kiss” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.4 percent, seeing a small dip of 0.5 percent from the previous episode’s score of 5.9 percent. “Dynamite Kiss” maintained its position as the most-watched weekday miniseries of the week.

