Hyun Bin And Jung Woo Sung Bet Everything To Achieve Their Desires In New Drama “Made In Korea” Poster

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled a new poster!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

The poster prominently features Baek Ki Tae’s face. His eyes smolder with desire, and the sharp contrast of light and shadow on his face hints at the cold, dark side of a National Intelligence Service department head who, despite his position, does not hesitate to make dangerous deals using the nation as a business tool.

Jang Geon Young stares straight ahead with a piercing gaze, capturing the relentless determination of a single-minded prosecutor who never lets go once he bites.

The tagline, “’In the name of my father’ everyone bet their fate,” hints at the inevitable confrontation between the two characters the moment they recognize each other, and the deadly relationships among the characters entangled in desire.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

In the meantime, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Jung Woo Sung in “12.12: The Day” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)