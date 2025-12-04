Spotify Wrapped 2025 Reveals Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists, Songs, And Albums

This year’s Spotify Wrapped is out!

On December 4, Spotify Wrapped unveiled their year-end campaign, showcasing a summary of this year’s listeners’ song preferences through global charts and domestic (Korean) charts.

Check out the categories and ranking below!

Global

Most-Streamed K-pop Artists (Global)

Most-Streamed K-Pop Tracks (Global)

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Kpop Demon Hunters” Cast “Who” – Jimin “Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin “like JENNIE” – Jennie “Your Idol” – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, “KPop Demon Hunters” cast “Soda Pop” – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, “KPop Demon Hunters” cast “Seven (feat. Latto) – Jungkook, Latto “How It’s Done” – “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Kpop Demon Hunters” cast “Gabriela” – KATSEYE

Korea

Most Streamed Artists (Korea)

Jimin Lim Young Woong Jin Jungkook PLAVE G-Dragon BIGBANG aespa NewJeans DAY6

Most Streamed Songs (Korea)

“Who” – Jimin “Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin “Seven (feat. Latto)” – Jungkook “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Jin)” – V, Park Hyo Shin “Standing Next to You” – Jungkook “Be Mine” – Jimin “Heavenly Ever After” – Lim Young Woong “Dash” – PLAVE “Warmth” – Lim Young Woong “Home” – Lim Young Woong

Most Streamed Albums (Korea)

“MUSE” – Jimin “GOLDEN” – Jungkook “Echo” – Jin “KPop Demon Hunters” – “KPop Demon Hunters” cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys “IM HERO” – Lim Young Woong “IM HERO 2” – Lim Young Woong “Übermensch” – G-Dragon “MADE” – BIGBANG “Happy – :’) (Remixes)” – Jin “Ruby” – Jennie

What songs made your Spotify Wrapped list? Also read more about Spotify Wrapped’s 2025 list of top 10 most-streamed songs here!

Source (1) (2)