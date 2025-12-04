Spotify Wrapped 2025 Reveals Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists, Songs, And Albums

Music
Dec 04, 2025
by S Nam

This year’s Spotify Wrapped is out!

On December 4, Spotify Wrapped unveiled their year-end campaign, showcasing a summary of this year’s listeners’ song preferences through global charts and domestic (Korean) charts.

Check out the categories and ranking below!

Global

Most-Streamed K-pop Artists (Global)

  1. BTS
  2. Stray Kids
  3. Jennie
  4. Rosé
  5. HUNTR/X
  6. TWICE
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Jungkook
  9. ENHYPEN
  10. KATSEYE

Most-Streamed K-Pop Tracks (Global)

  1. “APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
  2. “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Kpop Demon Hunters” Cast
  3. “Who” – Jimin
  4. “Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin
  5. “like JENNIE” – Jennie
  6. “Your Idol” – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, “KPop Demon Hunters” cast
  7. “Soda Pop” – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, “KPop Demon Hunters” cast
  8. “Seven (feat. Latto) – Jungkook, Latto
  9. “How It’s Done” – “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Kpop Demon Hunters” cast
  10. “Gabriela” – KATSEYE

Korea

Most Streamed Artists (Korea)

  1. Jimin
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Jin
  4. Jungkook
  5. PLAVE
  6. G-Dragon
  7. BIGBANG
  8. aespa
  9. NewJeans
  10. DAY6

Most Streamed Songs (Korea)

  1. “Who” – Jimin
  2. “Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin
  3. “Seven (feat. Latto)” – Jungkook
  4. “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Jin)” – V, Park Hyo Shin
  5. “Standing Next to You” – Jungkook
  6. “Be Mine” – Jimin
  7. “Heavenly Ever After” – Lim Young Woong
  8. “Dash” – PLAVE
  9. “Warmth” – Lim Young Woong
  10. “Home” – Lim Young Woong

Most Streamed Albums (Korea)

  1. “MUSE” – Jimin
  2. “GOLDEN” – Jungkook
  3. “Echo” – Jin
  4. “KPop Demon Hunters” – “KPop Demon Hunters” cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys
  5. “IM HERO” – Lim Young Woong
  6. “IM HERO 2” – Lim Young Woong
  7. “Übermensch” – G-Dragon
  8. “MADE” – BIGBANG
  9. “Happy – :’) (Remixes)” – Jin
  10. “Ruby” – Jennie

What songs made your Spotify Wrapped list? Also read more about Spotify Wrapped’s 2025 list of top 10 most-streamed songs here!

Source (1) (2)

