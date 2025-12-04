Spotify Wrapped 2025 Reveals Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists, Songs, And Albums
This year’s Spotify Wrapped is out!
On December 4, Spotify Wrapped unveiled their year-end campaign, showcasing a summary of this year’s listeners’ song preferences through global charts and domestic (Korean) charts.
Check out the categories and ranking below!
Global
Most-Streamed K-pop Artists (Global)
Most-Streamed K-Pop Tracks (Global)
- “APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars
- “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Kpop Demon Hunters” Cast
- “Who” – Jimin
- “Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin
- “like JENNIE” – Jennie
- “Your Idol” – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, “KPop Demon Hunters” cast
- “Soda Pop” – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, “KPop Demon Hunters” cast
- “Seven (feat. Latto) – Jungkook, Latto
- “How It’s Done” – “Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Kpop Demon Hunters” cast
- “Gabriela” – KATSEYE
Korea
Most Streamed Artists (Korea)
Most Streamed Songs (Korea)
- “Who” – Jimin
- “Don’t Say You Love Me” – Jin
- “Seven (feat. Latto)” – Jungkook
- “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Jin)” – V, Park Hyo Shin
- “Standing Next to You” – Jungkook
- “Be Mine” – Jimin
- “Heavenly Ever After” – Lim Young Woong
- “Dash” – PLAVE
- “Warmth” – Lim Young Woong
- “Home” – Lim Young Woong
Most Streamed Albums (Korea)
- “MUSE” – Jimin
- “GOLDEN” – Jungkook
- “Echo” – Jin
- “KPop Demon Hunters” – “KPop Demon Hunters” cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys
- “IM HERO” – Lim Young Woong
- “IM HERO 2” – Lim Young Woong
- “Übermensch” – G-Dragon
- “MADE” – BIGBANG
- “Happy – :’) (Remixes)” – Jin
- “Ruby” – Jennie
What songs made your Spotify Wrapped list? Also read more about Spotify Wrapped’s 2025 list of top 10 most-streamed songs here!