Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Min Jung, And Lee Beom Soo Enter A Dangerous Mind Game Over Fake Money In “Villains”

TVING’s upcoming original series “Villains” has unveiled its main poster!

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.” As players swap fake money for real currency—only to have that money stolen—the series unfolds into an unpredictable, high-stakes mind game among those determined to outsmart each other.

The newly released main poster features J (Yoo Ji Tae), Cha Ki Tae (Lee Beom Soo), and Han Soo Hyun (Lee Min Jung) set against blood-stained splashes, as their sharp gazes—each driven by different goals and hidden desires—intensify the tension. The phrase printed above them, “There is no money you can trust in this world,” heightens anticipation for the high-stakes game that will unfold in a world where truth and falsehood are dangerously intertwined.

Yoo Ji Tae stars as a criminal mastermind with a genius-level intellect and a 100-percent success rate, known only by the code name “J.” He is the architect behind the infamous Casino Dealer Counterfeit Bill Case.

Lee Beom Soo plays Cha Ki Tae, a former NIS Financial Crimes Task Force team leader who lost everything in the past due to the Casino Dealer Counterfeit Bill Case and now chases J with relentless focus as the Supernote resurfaces.

Lee Min Jung stars as Han Soo Hyun, a top currency-design artist whose life was derailed by a single incident. Having waited for her moment of vengeance, she dives back into the game with the goal of flipping the entire scheme on its head.

The production team stated, “Amid a war where cooperation and betrayal are deeply entangled, the complex backstories of these characters will heighten the suspense and maximize the genre’s thrill. The synergy created by these trusted actors will introduce a new level of crime-action unlike anything seen before.”

“Villains” will premiere on December 18.

