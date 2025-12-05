Lee Je Hoon And Jang Hyuk Jin Go Undercover At A Gambling Den In 'Taxi Driver 3'

Lee Je Hoon and his squad will set their sights on a gambling den on the next episode of “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) and the Rainbow squad approach a suspect in order to uncover the truth behind the disappearance and murder of Park Min Ho, a case that CEO Jang failed to solve 15 years ago.

Newly released stills from the episode show Kim Do Gi entering a gambling den, where he wears a serious expression during a game of cards. However, Kim Do Gi’s gaze is fixed not on his cards but on the man across the table, suggesting that his target is not the pot, but rather a villain seated opposite him.

Meanwhile, Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin) makes an eye-catching transformation by disguising himself as a gambling tycoon. Decked out in a flashy suit, sunglasses, and a gold wristwatch, Choi Kyung Goo is nearly unrecognizable.

The fifth episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on December 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

