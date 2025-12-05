SEVENTEEN’s CxM (S.Coups x Mingyu) Announces Dates And Cities For Unit Concert “DOUBLE UP”

Mark your calendars for SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups and Mingyu’s unit concert!

On December 5, SEVENTEEN officially unveiled the details for CxM’s unit concert “DOUBLE UP” LIVE PARTY in INCHEON. The concert will take place over three nights from January 23 to 25 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.

Tickets for the membership presale will open on December 15 at 8 p.m. KST, followed by general ticket sales on December 17 at 8 p.m. KST.

Check out details for the concert here!

Following the Incheon shows, CxM will head to Aichi from January 31 to February 1, then continue on to Chiba from February 5 to 6.

The duo will return to South Korea for concerts in Busan on February 13 and 14, before wrapping up their tour with shows in Kaohsiung on April 25 and 26.

Are you excited for CxM’s upcoming concert? Stay tuned for updates, and check out our full 2026 masterlist of K-pop tours here!

