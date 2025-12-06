'KPop Demon Hunters' Nominated For 2 Critics Choice Awards

“KPop Demon Hunters” has snagged two nominations for this year’s Critics Choice Awards!

On December 6 local time, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominees for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has been nominated for Best Animated Feature, going up against “Arco,” “Elio,” “In Your Dreams,” “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” and “Zootopia 2.”

Additionally, the film’s hit song “Golden”—sung by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X—is in the running for Best Song. Other nominees in the category include “Drive” (from “F1”), “I Lied to You” (“Sinners”), “Clothed by the Sun” (“The Testament of Ann Lee”), “Train Dreams” (“Train Dreams”), and “The Girl in the Bubble” (“Wicked: For Good”).

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on January 4, 2026 from 7 to 10 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, “KPop Demon Hunters” recently won Best Animated Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

