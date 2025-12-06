Lee Jae Wook Gets Jealous Over Choi Sung Eun And Kim Gun Woo In 'Last Summer'

Get ready for some tension on the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

Previously on “Last Summer,” Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong finally began dating after 17 years of friendship.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Baek Do Ha, Song Ha Gyeong, Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo), and Yoon So Hee (Kwon Ah Reum) get amusingly serious over a casual game of alkkagi (a traditional Korean game played on a Go board).

Seeing Ha Gyeong with Su Hyeok, whom she briefly dated before him, Do Ha gets intensely jealous. With a fiery gaze and eyes burning with passion, Do Ha unleashes his fierce competitive streak as he faces off against his romantic rival.

However, Su Hyeok isn’t willing to go down without a fight. Looking just as competitive as Do Ha, Su Hyeok even goes so far as to stretch his wrists before jumping into the game. Ha Gyeong watches the situation closely with her arms crossed, while So Hee looks amused by Do Ha proffering his hand in a gesture of team solidarity.

To find out who prevails in this intense battle, catch the next episode of “Last Summer” on December 6 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

