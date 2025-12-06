Cho Jin Woong Announces Retirement

Cho Jin Woong has announced his retirement from the industry.

Previously on December 5, Dispatch reported that Cho Jin Woong was involved in severe crimes including vehicle theft and sexual assault when he was in high school and was sent to a youth detention center as a result. It was additionally reported that he was booked for assault and drunk driving as an adult.

Following the reports, his agency apologized for the “wrongful actions” taken by the actor in the past but stated that “he was not involved in any actions related to sexual assault.”

On December 6, Cho Jin Woong released the following statement via his agency:

Hello. This is actor Cho Jin Woong. First of all, I bow my head in apology to everyone who has trusted and supported me until now for causing disappointment due to my past disgraceful actions. I humbly accept all criticism and, as of today, I will cease all activities and put an end to my career as an actor. I believe this is the proper responsibility and duty I must bear for my past mistakes. Going forward, I will do my best to reflect and live properly as an individual human. Once again, I offer my deepest apologies. Thank you to everyone I love and respect. I am sorry.

A statement has yet to be released regarding Cho Jin Woong’s upcoming drama “Signal 2,” which is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026.

