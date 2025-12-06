Winners Of 2025 Asia Artist Awards

The Asia Artist Awards has concluded its 10th anniversary ceremony!

On December 6, a star-studded lineup of artists and actors gathered at Kaohsiung National Stadium for the 2025 Asia Artist Awards.

Stray Kids took home a total of eight awards including the two Daesang (Grand Prize) awards for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year as well as individual awards for Felix and Hyunjin. IU won six awards including Artist of the Year, and IVE won six including Song of the Year and three individual awards for Jang Won Young. Lee Junho and Park Bo Gum were each awarded four awards including Best Actor of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners:

Daesang – Artist of the Year (Actor): IU

Daesang – Artist of the Year (Singer): Stray Kids

Daesang – Song of the Year: IVE – “REBEL HEART”

Daesang – Album of the Year: Stray Kids – “KARMA”

Daesang – Best Actor of the Year (TV): Lee Junho

Daesang – Best Actor of the Year (OTT): Park Bo Gum

Daesang – Best Actress of the Year (TV): Lim Yoona

Daesang – Best Actress of the Year (OTT): Moon So Ri

Daesang – Stage of the Year: ATEEZ

Daesang – Performance of the Year: RIIZE

Daesang – Music Icon of the Year: LE SSERAFIM

Symbol of AAA: Jang Won Young

Best Artist (Actor): Lee Jun Hyuk, Lim Yoona, Lee Junho, Kim You Jung, Uhm Ji Won, IU, Moon So Ri, Park Bo Gum, Satoh Takeru

Best Artist (Singer): MONSTA X, ATEEZ, WOODZ, JJ Lin, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids, RIIZE, ALLDAY PROJECT

Best Actor (Male): Lee Jun Young, Choo Young Woo

Best Actor (Female): Hyeri, Cha Joo Young

Best Musician (Group): KISS OF LIFE, MEOVV, TWS

Best Musician (Solo): Yena, ASH ISLAND, CHANMINA

Best K-pop Record: IVE, Stray Kids, ATEEZ

Best Music Video: MEOVV – “HANDS UP”

Best OST: “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)

Best Couple: Park Bo Gum and IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Best Performance: KiiiKiii, CORTIS

Best Voice Performance: Arden Cho

Best Band: QWER

Best Producer: 3RACHA (Stray Kids)

Best Choice: Lee Yi Kyung, Hyunjin (Stray Kids), Shuhua (i-dle), Hongjoong (ATEEZ), Kim Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)

Best New Artist: AHOF, NEXZ, KickFlip

Rookie of the Year (Actor): Park Yoon Ho

Rookie of the Year (Singer): KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS

Popularity Award (Actor): Lee Junho, Kim Hye Yoon

Popularity Award (Solo): Lim Young Woong, Yuqi (i-dle)

Popularity Award (Group): Stray Kids, NiziU

New Wave Award (Actor): Yunho (ATEEZ)

New Wave Award (Singer): ALLDAY PROJECT

Emotive Award (Actor): Kang You Seok

Emotive Award (Singer): RIIZE

Icon Award (Actor): Choo Young Woo

Icon Award (Singer): CRAVITY

Potential Award: xikers

Asia Star Award: JJ Lin, Lim Yoona, Satoh Takeru

Asia Celebrity Award: Jang Won Young, Park Bo Gum

Fabulous Award: Lee Junho, IU

Scene Stealer Award: Choi Dae Hoon

Hot Trend Award: IU

History of K-pop: MONSTA X

Grand Presence of K-pop: Jang Won Young (IVE), Felix (Stray Kids)

Legendary Producer: BUMZU

Legendary K-pop Master Professional: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)

Legendary Couple: Park Bo Gum and Kim You Jung (“Love in the Moonlight”)

Legendary Actor: Uhm Ji Won, Lee Jun Hyuk

Legendary Solo: IU, G-Dragon

Legendary Group: BLACKPINK, BTS

Congratulations to all of the winners!

