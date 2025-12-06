Winners Of 2025 Asia Artist Awards
The Asia Artist Awards has concluded its 10th anniversary ceremony!
On December 6, a star-studded lineup of artists and actors gathered at Kaohsiung National Stadium for the 2025 Asia Artist Awards.
Stray Kids took home a total of eight awards including the two Daesang (Grand Prize) awards for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year as well as individual awards for Felix and Hyunjin. IU won six awards including Artist of the Year, and IVE won six including Song of the Year and three individual awards for Jang Won Young. Lee Junho and Park Bo Gum were each awarded four awards including Best Actor of the Year.
Check out the full list of winners:
Daesang – Artist of the Year (Actor): IU
Daesang – Artist of the Year (Singer): Stray Kids
Daesang – Song of the Year: IVE – “REBEL HEART”
Daesang – Album of the Year: Stray Kids – “KARMA”
Daesang – Best Actor of the Year (TV): Lee Junho
Daesang – Best Actor of the Year (OTT): Park Bo Gum
Daesang – Best Actress of the Year (TV): Lim Yoona
Daesang – Best Actress of the Year (OTT): Moon So Ri
Daesang – Stage of the Year: ATEEZ
Daesang – Performance of the Year: RIIZE
Daesang – Music Icon of the Year: LE SSERAFIM
Symbol of AAA: Jang Won Young
Best Artist (Actor): Lee Jun Hyuk, Lim Yoona, Lee Junho, Kim You Jung, Uhm Ji Won, IU, Moon So Ri, Park Bo Gum, Satoh Takeru
Best Artist (Singer): MONSTA X, ATEEZ, WOODZ, JJ Lin, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids, RIIZE, ALLDAY PROJECT
Best Actor (Male): Lee Jun Young, Choo Young Woo
Best Actor (Female): Hyeri, Cha Joo Young
Best Musician (Group): KISS OF LIFE, MEOVV, TWS
Best Musician (Solo): Yena, ASH ISLAND, CHANMINA
Best K-pop Record: IVE, Stray Kids, ATEEZ
Best Music Video: MEOVV – “HANDS UP”
Best OST: “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)
Best Couple: Park Bo Gum and IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
Best Performance: KiiiKiii, CORTIS
Best Voice Performance: Arden Cho
Best Band: QWER
Best Producer: 3RACHA (Stray Kids)
Best Choice: Lee Yi Kyung, Hyunjin (Stray Kids), Shuhua (i-dle), Hongjoong (ATEEZ), Kim Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM)
Best New Artist: AHOF, NEXZ, KickFlip
Rookie of the Year (Actor): Park Yoon Ho
Rookie of the Year (Singer): KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS
Popularity Award (Actor): Lee Junho, Kim Hye Yoon
Popularity Award (Solo): Lim Young Woong, Yuqi (i-dle)
Popularity Award (Group): Stray Kids, NiziU
New Wave Award (Actor): Yunho (ATEEZ)
New Wave Award (Singer): ALLDAY PROJECT
Emotive Award (Actor): Kang You Seok
Emotive Award (Singer): RIIZE
Icon Award (Actor): Choo Young Woo
Icon Award (Singer): CRAVITY
Potential Award: xikers
Asia Star Award: JJ Lin, Lim Yoona, Satoh Takeru
Asia Celebrity Award: Jang Won Young, Park Bo Gum
Fabulous Award: Lee Junho, IU
Scene Stealer Award: Choi Dae Hoon
Hot Trend Award: IU
History of K-pop: MONSTA X
Grand Presence of K-pop: Jang Won Young (IVE), Felix (Stray Kids)
Legendary Producer: BUMZU
Legendary K-pop Master Professional: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)
Legendary Couple: Park Bo Gum and Kim You Jung (“Love in the Moonlight”)
Legendary Actor: Uhm Ji Won, Lee Jun Hyuk
Legendary Solo: IU, G-Dragon
Legendary Group: BLACKPINK, BTS
Congratulations to all of the winners!
