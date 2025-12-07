December Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Dec 07, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from November 6 to December 6.

Yoo Jae Suk continued his reign at top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,081,571 for December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Running Man,” “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Whenever Possible,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “consistent,” and “advertise.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.27 percent positive reactions.

Jun Hyun Moo held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,387,688,  marking a 27.69 percent increase in his score since last month.

Kim Jong Kook rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,369,392, marking a 0.42 percent increase in his score since November.

Shin Dong Yup came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,364,188, marking a 26.46 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, Lee Sang Min shot to fifth place after seeing a whopping 239.98 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score for November to 2,014,774.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Jun Hyun Moo
  3. Kim Jong Kook
  4. Shin Dong Yup
  5. Lee Sang Min
  6. Kim Jong Min
  7. Park Na Rae
  8. Kang Ho Dong
  9. Kim Dong Hyun
  10. Seo Jang Hoon
  11. Kim Sook
  12. Cho Sae Ho
  13. Lee Kyung Kyu
  14. Park Mi Sun
  15. Lee Young Ja
  16. Ahn Jung Hwan
  17. Kim Gura
  18. Defconn
  19. Kim Joon Ho
  20. Kim Gook Jin
  21. Lee Soo Geun
  22. Lee Ji Hye
  23. Jung Yi Rang
  24. Hong Jin Kyung
  25. Lee Soo Ji
  26. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  27. Tak Jae Hoon
  28. Yang Se Chan
  29. Kim Won Hoon
  30. Hong Hyun Hee

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

