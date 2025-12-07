December Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from November 6 to December 6.
Yoo Jae Suk continued his reign at top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,081,571 for December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Running Man,” “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Whenever Possible,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “consistent,” and “advertise.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.27 percent positive reactions.
Jun Hyun Moo held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,387,688, marking a 27.69 percent increase in his score since last month.
Kim Jong Kook rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,369,392, marking a 0.42 percent increase in his score since November.
Shin Dong Yup came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,364,188, marking a 26.46 percent rise in his score since last month.
Finally, Lee Sang Min shot to fifth place after seeing a whopping 239.98 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score for November to 2,014,774.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Jun Hyun Moo
- Kim Jong Kook
- Shin Dong Yup
- Lee Sang Min
- Kim Jong Min
- Park Na Rae
- Kang Ho Dong
- Kim Dong Hyun
- Seo Jang Hoon
- Kim Sook
- Cho Sae Ho
- Lee Kyung Kyu
- Park Mi Sun
- Lee Young Ja
- Ahn Jung Hwan
- Kim Gura
- Defconn
- Kim Joon Ho
- Kim Gook Jin
- Lee Soo Geun
- Lee Ji Hye
- Jung Yi Rang
- Hong Jin Kyung
- Lee Soo Ji
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- Tak Jae Hoon
- Yang Se Chan
- Kim Won Hoon
- Hong Hyun Hee
Source (1)
Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews