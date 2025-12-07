'Pro Bono' And 'Surely Tomorrow' Join Ratings Battle As 'Taxi Driver 3' Hits All-Time High

Two highly-anticipated new dramas aired their premieres last night!

On December 6, tvN’s “Pro Bono” got off to a promising start. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the new legal drama starring Jung Kyung Ho took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new romance “Surely Tomorrow” kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent for its own premiere.

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” soared to its highest viewership ratings thus far this season, taking first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 12.0 percent. “Taxi Driver 3” was also the most-watched show of any kind to air on any channel so far in December among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 3.6 percent.

MBC’s “Moon River,” which airs in the same time slot as “Taxi Driver 3,” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent ahead of the final two weeks of its run.

KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer,” which has just one episode left to go, jumped to an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent ahead of its series finale.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched program of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 15.5 percent.

