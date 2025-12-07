Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Are Interrupted By His Parents In 'Last Summer' Finale

On the final episode of KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer,” Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun’s alone time will be interrupted by a surprise visit!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming series finale, Do Ha and Ha Gyeong’s plans to spend some quality time alone together to celebrate his birthday fall apart due to the unexpected arrival of his parents. When Baek Ki Ho (Choi Byung Mo) and Nam Hye Min (Woo Hyun Joo) show up unannounced, the romantic mood is ruined completely.

Do Ha valiantly hides his disappointment at his parents’ interruption of their plans, while Ha Gyeong wears a startled expression during their meal together.

However, that isn’t the only surprise in store for the couple: in addition to Do Ha’s parents, there is another unexpected visitor whose arrival shocks Ha Gyeong.

To find out who else shows up at the peanut house, tune in to the final episode of “Last Summer” on December 7 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

