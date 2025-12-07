Lee Se Hee Joins Cast Of Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun's Upcoming Drama

It’s official: Lee Se Hee has joined the cast of SBS’s upcoming drama “Brave New World” (working title)!

“Brave New World” is a new Friday-Saturday drama that will follow the love-hate romance between Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), a villainess from the Joseon era, and Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a ruthless modern-day chaebol heir.

According to her agency, Lee Se Hee will be playing the role of Yoon Ji Hyo, a top star who is the ideal type of every man and the envy of every woman. With over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, Yoon Ji Hyo is an A-lister who always comes in first place in online ideal type rankings. When attention gradually starts to shift to Shin Seo Ri instead, a subtle rivalry forms between her and Yoon Ji Hyo.

“Brave New World” is currently slated to premiere in 2026.

