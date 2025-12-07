Watch: EXO Teases Long-Awaited Comeback With Cinematic Trailer And Photos For 'REVERXE'

The wait is almost over!

On December 8 at midnight KST, EXO released a cinematic comeback trailer entitled “REVERXE” that harks back to their epic 2012 debut, along with a set of accompanying teaser photos.

Although EXO has not yet announced an exact comeback date, SM Entertainment previously confirmed that the group is planning to release their eighth full-length album in the first quarter of 2026. EXO is also currently gearing up to hold a fan meeting on December 13 and 14 at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena.

EXO members Suho, Chanyeol, D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), Kai, Sehun, and Lay will be participating in the upcoming fan meeting and album release.

Check out EXO’s new “REVERXE” trailer and all of their accompanying photos below!

While you wait for EXO’s comeback, watch Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) in his recent film “Secret: Untold Melody” on Viki below:

Watch Now