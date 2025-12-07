VERIVERY Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record From 3 Years Ago With 'Lost And Found'

VERIVERY’s first comeback in nearly three years is off to a promising start!

Last week, VERIVERY made their first comeback in approximately two years and seven months with the new single album “Lost and Found” and its title track “RED (Beggin’).”

According to Hanteo Chart, “Lost and Found” sold an impressive total of 154,196 copies in the first week of its release (December 1 to 7).

The figure marks the highest first-week sales of VERIVERY’s career, breaking the group’s previous record of 146,065 set by their 2022 single album “Liminality – EP.LOVE” three years ago.

Congratulations to VERIVERY on their successful comeback!

Watch VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Gyehyeon, and Dongheon on the survival show “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

Watch Now