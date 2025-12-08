'Pro Bono' And 'Surely Tomorrow' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episodes

The weekend drama ratings battle is heating up!

On December 8, both tvN’s “Pro Bono” and JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” saw increases in viewership for their second episodes.

According to Nielsen Korea, “Pro Bono” jumped nearly 2 percentage points to an average nationwide rating of 6.2 percent for its second episode, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels.

“Surely Tomorrow” also enjoyed a rise in ratings for its second episode, which climbed to a nationwide average of 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” ended on an average nationwide rating of 1.7 percent for its series finale.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched show of the entire weekend with an average nationwide rating of 16.9 percent.

Binge-watch all of “Last Summer” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on the latest episodes of “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)