Park Na Rae Issues Apology Regarding Recent Allegations + Announces Temporary Hiatus

Comedienne Park Na Rae has released an apology for the recent controversy involving her former managers.

Last week, it was revealed that two of Park Na Rae’s former managers filed criminal charges against Park Na Rae for workplace harassment, aggravated assault, proxy prescriptions, and unpaid production expenses. Park Na Rae’s agency denied all charges and filed a countersuit against the former managers.

On December 8, Park Na Rae posted the following statement on her Instagram account, announcing a hiatus from her broadcasting activities.