Park Na Rae Issues Apology Regarding Recent Allegations + Announces Temporary Hiatus
Comedienne Park Na Rae has released an apology for the recent controversy involving her former managers.
Last week, it was revealed that two of Park Na Rae’s former managers filed criminal charges against Park Na Rae for workplace harassment, aggravated assault, proxy prescriptions, and unpaid production expenses. Park Na Rae’s agency denied all charges and filed a countersuit against the former managers.
On December 8, Park Na Rae posted the following statement on her Instagram account, announcing a hiatus from her broadcasting activities.
Hello, this is comedienne Park Na Rae.
In early November, two managers who had been like family to me abruptly resigned, and because I wasn’t given a chance to speak with the parties involved until recently, misunderstandings accumulated between us.
Thanks to the help of many people, I was finally able to meet face-to-face with a former manager yesterday. We were able to resolve the misunderstandings and mistrust between us, but I still believe everything is my fault and am reflecting deeply.
As a comedian whose job is to bring laughter and joy, I cannot continue to be a burden to my programs and colleagues, so I have decided to suspend my broadcasting activities until everything is clearly resolved.
I bow my head and offer my deepest apologies once again to everyone who has believed in and supported me.