Hahm Eun Jung Transforms Into Twin Sisters With Completely Different Lives In New Drama “First Man”

MBC’s upcoming weekday drama “First Man” has shared new stills of Hahm Eun Jung!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Ham Eun Jung plays twin sisters with very different lives: the older sister, who is independent, and the younger sister, a golden spoon of a chaebol family.

The stills clearly show the starkly contrasting lives of the twin sisters, whose fates become tangled by conflicting desires. Although they look the same, Oh Jang Mi and Ma Seo Rin are completely different in style, personality, and life experience.

First, the older twin sister Oh Jang Mi is a resilient character. She inherits her mother’s culinary skills and dreams of opening her own restaurant, taking on any part-time job to achieve it while dedicating herself to her family. The stills highlight Oh Jang Mi’s determined gaze, framed by simple glasses and casual attire. With her warm heart, she shows her strong survival skills, keeping wisdom and courage even in tough situations.

The stills also capture the lively side of Oh Jang Mi as she works a delivery job to chase her dream. Wearing a helmet and riding a bicycle, she faces her busy days with unwavering positive energy, bringing a smile to anyone who sees her.

In contrast, the younger twin sister, Ma Seo Rin, lives a life completely opposite to Oh Jang Mi’s. Raised without lacking anything as the granddaughter of Dream Group, Ma Seo Rin is a fearless, free-spirited golden spoon who seems to have everything she could want.

The stills show her sophisticated and luxurious style. With a piercing gaze, she exudes both untouchable charisma and a cold presence, showing the traits of a spoiled heiress who must have whatever she desires. One still captured in a meeting room shows Ma Seo Rin radiating confidence and composure, projecting the presence of a corporate heir.

The production team said, “Hahm Eun Jung is fully immersed in the roles of Oh Jang Mi and Ma Seo Rin, delivering an impressive transformation in her acting. Although the twins share the same face, she has carefully distinguished their styling, expressions, speech, and gestures to show two sisters who have lived completely different lives. Viewers can look forward to dramatic developments when these twins, who have lived at opposite extremes, discover each other’s existence and face the truth.”

“First Man” is set to premiere on December 15.

