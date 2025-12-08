EVNNE Announces Yoo Seungeon And Ji Yunseo's Departure From Group

EVNNE will be restructured as a five-member group.

Last month, it was announced that multiple EVNNE members agreed to enter a new contract fully managed by Jellyfish Entertainment following their contract expiration without specific details about the members.

On December 8, it was revealed that Yoo Seungeon and Ji Yunseo are concluding their activities with EVNNE and will return to their original agency YUEHUA Entertainment. Originally a project group, EVNNE will now be restructured as an official group with the other five members Keita, Park Hanbin, Lee Jeonghyeon, Mun Junghyun, and Park Jihoo.

Read the full statement below:

Source (1)