NCT's Doyoung And Jungwoo Enlist With Heartwarming Support From Members

NCT’s Doyoung and Jungwoo are enlisting in the military!

Earlier in October, SM Entertainment announced that Doyoung will enlist as an active duty soldier of the Army and that Jungwoo will enlist in the Army Band on December 8.

On December 8, Doyoung and Jungwoo took photos at their respective enlistment locations with the members who were present to send them off. Johnny and Haechan pose with thumbs up signs along with Doyoung, while Taeyong, Chenle, and Mark send off Jungwoo with bright smiles.

Doyoung and Jungwoo, who sport their new buzz cuts, also each pose by making half a heart that combines to make one big heart when the photos are put together.

Ahead of his enlistment, Jungwoo took to Instagram to share photos preparing for his enlistment:

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan also uploaded a photo with Doyoung and Jungwoo on the day of their enlistment.

Wishing Doyoung and Jungwoo a safe service!

