Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, And Kim Gun Woo Say Goodbye With Warm Final Thoughts On “Last Summer”

Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo have shared their warm final thoughts following the conclusion of “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown. Kim Gun Woo portrays Seo Su Hyeok, a lawyer who becomes entangled in their complicated past.

Following the drama’s emotional finale, the three lead actors shared their farewell messages along with warm behind-the-scenes stills.

Lee Jae Wook took on the challenge of portraying twin brothers Baek Do Ha and Baek Do Yeong, marking his first-ever dual role in a single project. Looking back on the experience, he shared, “The time I spent as Baek Do Ha in ‘Last Summer’ remains deeply meaningful to me. As I expressed Do Ha’s emotions and story, I learned and grew a great deal myself, and I was truly happy to be able to show this character to viewers.” He continued, “I will continue striving to greet you with even deeper performances in the future. I sincerely thank everyone who loved this project.”

Choi Sung Eun also expressed her gratitude, saying, “I sincerely thank everyone who has watched and cherished ‘Last Summer’ until now. Thank you for listening to our story, and I hope it brought you even a small measure of comfort and strength. I will return with an even better performance.”

Lastly, Kim Gun Woo shared his affectionate farewell: “It was such a joy to work with such a warm script, a warm director, fellow actors, and all the staff. I sincerely thank everyone who watched ‘Last Summer.’ I love you all.”

Watch “Last Summer” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)