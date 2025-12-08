Kim Se Jeong Announces Winter Comeback With 1st Single Album

Get ready for new music from Kim Se Jeong!

On December 8, Kim Se Jeong unveiled a teaser for her first single album “Solar System” (literal title), which is set to be released on December 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

Kim Se Jeong is currently starring in MBC’s on-air historical drama “Moon River.” She also recently announced the stops for her upcoming fan concert “Tenth Letter” in celebration of her 10th debut anniversary.

Stay tuned for more updates!

