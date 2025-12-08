Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Yoon Sun Woo, And More Become Entangled In A Web Of Revenge And Desire In “First Man”

MBC’s upcoming new daily drama “First Man” has unveiled its main poster!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

The newly released main poster offers a glimpse into the complex relationships among the five characters through their contrasting moods and intersecting gazes, all arranged within a triangular composition. Hahm Eun Jung, who takes on dual roles as twin sisters Oh Jang Mi and Ma Seo Rin, draws attention in a red leather jacket. Her steady, determined gaze hints at her character’s confrontation with Chae Hwa Young (Oh Hyun Kyung), the woman responsible for entangling the twins’ destinies. The image subtly captures both sides of her performance—the grounded, resilient Oh Jang Mi and the arrogant, privileged heiress Ma Seo Rin.

Oh Hyun Kyung appears as Chae Hwa Young, a character who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Positioned at the top of the triangular composition, she stands out with an imposing presence, her elegant white dress contrasting with the ambition suggested in her gaze.

Standing on either side of Oh Jang Mi are brothers Kang Baek Ho (Yoon Sun Woo) and Kang Jun Ho (Park Gun Il), whose contrasting personalities are clearly reflected in their appearances. Kang Baek Ho, dressed neatly in a black suit, gives off a warm impression as a kind-hearted lawyer. His gentle expression suggests his sincere feelings for Oh Jang Mi.

In contrast, Kang Jun Ho, a Michelin three-star chef, carries a colder, more reserved atmosphere. His composed posture and sharp expression emphasize his restrained and refined nature, highlighting the difference between the two brothers.

Also drawing attention is Jin Hong Ju (Kim Min Seol), who stands opposite Oh Jang Mi with a tense gaze. Her expression hints at layered emotions that range from affection for Kang Baek Ho to jealousy and resentment toward Oh Jang Mi.

The poster’s tagline, “Sin always comes at a price,” directly conveys the drama’s core theme. With the twins’ lives altered by Chae Hwa Young’s ambition, Oh Jang Mi’s path of revenge, and the complicated romance involving the two brothers and Jin Hong Ju, the poster sets the stage for a story driven by intertwined choices and consequences.

“First Man” is set to premiere on December 15.

